Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 88 9.56 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediWound Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means MediWound Ltd.’s volatility is 27.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. MediWound Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

The consensus target price of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%. Competitively the consensus target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 41.34% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.