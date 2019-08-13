Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.78 N/A -0.20 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MediWound Ltd. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 219.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.13. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 347.76%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MediWound Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.