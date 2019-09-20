Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

We will be contrasting the differences between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.88 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.25, and a 225.40% upside potential. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential upside of 70.07%. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.