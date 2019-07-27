Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

We will be contrasting the differences between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 519.13 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.3. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Ardelyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.