Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 27.08 N/A -0.21 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1794.64 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. MediWound Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 250.45%. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited’s potential downside is -7.37% and its consensus target price is $22. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited shares. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.