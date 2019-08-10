Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|25.86
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.39
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MediWound Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 218.55%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
