Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MediWound Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 218.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.