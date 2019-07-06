Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

We will be comparing the differences between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.76 N/A -0.21 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.40 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd.’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11.67, and a 254.71% upside potential. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average price target and a 45.86% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 86.1%. Insiders owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.