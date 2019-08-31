Contrasting of Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 16.74 N/A -3.20 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Medigus Ltd. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medigus Ltd. and Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.91% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 6.04% of Medigus Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Invacare Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. had bearish trend while Invacare Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats Medigus Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.