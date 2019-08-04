Contrasting of Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Since Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) are part of the Healthcare Information Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 83 8.33 N/A 0.70 131.28 Veeva Systems Inc. 139 26.31 N/A 1.76 94.53

Table 1 demonstrates Medidata Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Veeva Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Medidata Solutions Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Medidata Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 16.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Medidata Solutions Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Veeva Systems Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medidata Solutions Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Veeva Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Veeva Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 8 2.62

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 0.70% at a $92 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Veeva Systems Inc. is $145.36, which is potential -10.72% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Medidata Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than Veeva Systems Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medidata Solutions Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.7% respectively. 3.8% are Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Veeva Systems Inc.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Medidata Solutions Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.