Contrasting of Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) compete against each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 86 8.35 N/A 0.70 131.28 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.21 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Medidata Solutions Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medidata Solutions Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2%

Liquidity

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Medidata Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $92, while its potential upside is 0.46%. Competitively the consensus price target of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is $66.5, which is potential 17.08% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. looks more robust than Medidata Solutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medidata Solutions Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.8%. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, 9.1% are Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. has 35.52% stronger performance while Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -5.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.