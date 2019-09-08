Contrasting of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

We will be contrasting the differences between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2881.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that MediciNova Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta is the reason why it is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 149.72% and an $22 consensus target price. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 53.85% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediciNova Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 24.8% respectively. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.