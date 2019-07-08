Contrasting of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Risk & Volatility

MediciNova Inc.’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.05 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 46.4. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 129.17% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 16.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.