Contrasting of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 574.86 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MediciNova Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 149.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 12.8%. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.