Contrasting of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

This is a contrast between MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 8 -0.79 39.63M -0.35 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediciNova Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 468,439,716.31% -21.1% -20.1% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 184,531,250.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 while its Current Ratio is 34.8. Meanwhile, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year MediciNova Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.