Contrasting of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 and a Quick Ratio of 34.8. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MediciNova Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is MediciNova Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 183.87%. Competitively Gamida Cell Ltd. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 240.43%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Gamida Cell Ltd. is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.