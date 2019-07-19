Contrasting of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.28 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s upside potential is 128.22% at a $22 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.6% and 23.69%. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has 19.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.