Contrasting of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (MRT) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 64.68 The Wendy’s Company 18 3.49 N/A 1.89 9.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Wendy’s Company. The Wendy’s Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Wendy’s Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Wendy’s Company 0 5 6 2.55

Competitively The Wendy’s Company has a consensus price target of $19.55, with potential upside of 0.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and The Wendy’s Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.22% and 80.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 3.23% 2.94% 6.38% 30.75% 10.61% 66.88% The Wendy’s Company -2.81% 0.48% 5.42% 7.12% 14.69% 19.54%

For the past year MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than The Wendy’s Company.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investment. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.