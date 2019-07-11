Contrasting of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (MRT) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

This is a contrast between MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:MRT) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.17 64.68 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 48 0.77 N/A 2.27 20.81

Table 1 highlights MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3%

Analyst Recommendations

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

On the other hand, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s potential upside is 44.68% and its average target price is $60.29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.22% of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. 3.23% 2.94% 6.38% 30.75% 10.61% 66.88% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -6.01% 2.81% -11.26% -28.43% -9.04% -6.64%

For the past year MedEquities Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while BJ’s Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors MedEquities Realty Trust Inc.

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investment. MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.