Contrasting of Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)

As Application Software businesses, Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 13.56 N/A -0.47 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Demonstrates Medallia Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Medallia Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Medallia Inc. is $47.56, with potential upside of 27.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medallia Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.49%. Insiders owned 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Medallia Inc. was more bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.