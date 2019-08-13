Contrasting of Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 15.09 N/A -0.47 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 20 73.44 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medallia Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Medallia Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Medallia Inc. is $52, with potential upside of 25.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Medallia Inc. shares and 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 60.57% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Medallia Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.