Contrasting of Mechel PAO (MTL) and Its Peers

As Steel & Iron company, Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Mechel PAO’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.11% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of Mechel PAO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.74% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mechel PAO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechel PAO 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mechel PAO and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mechel PAO N/A 2 2.09 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Mechel PAO has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Mechel PAO is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mechel PAO and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechel PAO 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

With average target price of $15, Mechel PAO has a potential upside of 610.90%. The potential upside of the peers is 41.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mechel PAO and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mechel PAO -3.48% -5.83% -14.54% -26.79% -46.85% -2.02% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Mechel PAO had bearish trend while Mechel PAO’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Mechel PAO has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Mechel PAO’s peers Current Ratio is 2.83 and has 1.39 Quick Ratio. Mechel PAO’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mechel PAO.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.12 shows that Mechel PAO is 112.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mechel PAO’s peers have beta of 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mechel PAO does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Mechel PAO’s peers beat Mechel PAO.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, naphthalene, and other compounds; and iron ore concentrates. The companyÂ’s Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, carbon and specialty long products, and carbon and stainless flat products, as well as value-added downstream metal products, including forgings, stampings, hardware, rails, balks, and ferrosilicon. Its Power segment generates, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.