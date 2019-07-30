Contrasting of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

As General Building Materials companies, MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.11 N/A 1.34 18.94 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.98 N/A 0.26 14.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MDU Resources Group Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MDU Resources Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MDU Resources Group Inc. is presently more expensive than Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

MDU Resources Group Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are 13.1 and 8 respectively. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.8% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares and 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.4% are Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDU Resources Group Inc. -2.01% -1.59% -3.43% -4.49% -9.92% 6.29% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81%

For the past year MDU Resources Group Inc. has 6.29% stronger performance while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has -0.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors MDU Resources Group Inc. beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.