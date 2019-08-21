Contrasting of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s Corporation 198 8.04 N/A 7.64 27.60 Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see McDonald’s Corporation and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us McDonald’s Corporation and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s Corporation 0.00% -93.1% 16.2% Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McDonald’s Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Luckin Coffee Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McDonald’s Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for McDonald’s Corporation and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s Corporation 0 3 16 2.84 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of McDonald’s Corporation is $222.2, with potential upside of 0.80%. Meanwhile, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 27.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, Luckin Coffee Inc. is looking more favorable than McDonald’s Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

McDonald’s Corporation and Luckin Coffee Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.1% and 47.5%. Insiders held 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDonald’s Corporation -0.97% 2.14% 8.52% 15.93% 32.83% 18.67% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year McDonald’s Corporation was less bullish than Luckin Coffee Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors McDonald’s Corporation beats Luckin Coffee Inc.

McDonaldÂ’s Corporation operates and franchises McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company's restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36,899 restaurants, including 31,230 franchised restaurants comprising 21,559 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,300 licensed to developmental licensees, and 3,371 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 5,669 company-operated restaurants. McDonaldÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.