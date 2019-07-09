Contrasting of McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have McDermott International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.50% -26.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares McDermott International Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for McDermott International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of McDermott International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. 5.96% -16.41% 12.02% -9.8% -65.59% 16.82% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, McDermott International Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. McDermott International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

McDermott International Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.73. In other hand, McDermott International Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

McDermott International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

McDermott International Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.