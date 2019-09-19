Contrasting of McDermott International Inc. (MDR) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Since McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International Inc. 7 0.05 N/A -15.47 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for McDermott International Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us McDermott International Inc. and Energy Transfer LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

McDermott International Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.14. In other hand, Energy Transfer LP has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

McDermott International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for McDermott International Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

McDermott International Inc. has a 224.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Competitively the average price target of Energy Transfer LP is $22, which is potential 62.96% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that McDermott International Inc. seems more appealing than Energy Transfer LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year McDermott International Inc. has -1.83% weaker performance while Energy Transfer LP has 8.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Energy Transfer LP beats McDermott International Inc.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.