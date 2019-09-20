Contrasting of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC-V) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 155 3.89 N/A 5.11 30.85 Beyond Meat Inc. 144 56.42 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Beyond Meat Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Beyond Meat Inc. is $149.5, which is potential -3.50% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.8%. Comparatively, Beyond Meat Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.5% 1.77% 4.66% 14.24% 34.03% 13.62% Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has weaker performance than Beyond Meat Inc.

Summary

Beyond Meat Inc. beats McCormick & Company Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.