Contrasting of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC-V) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC.V) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) are two firms in the Processed & Packaged Goods that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|McCormick & Company Incorporated
|155
|3.89
|N/A
|5.11
|30.85
|Beyond Meat Inc.
|144
|56.42
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|McCormick & Company Incorporated
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Beyond Meat Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|McCormick & Company Incorporated
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Beyond Meat Inc.
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Competitively the average price target of Beyond Meat Inc. is $149.5, which is potential -3.50% downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
McCormick & Company Incorporated and Beyond Meat Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.8%. Comparatively, Beyond Meat Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|McCormick & Company Incorporated
|-0.5%
|1.77%
|4.66%
|14.24%
|34.03%
|13.62%
|Beyond Meat Inc.
|-3.16%
|28.79%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|198.87%
For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated has weaker performance than Beyond Meat Inc.
Summary
Beyond Meat Inc. beats McCormick & Company Incorporated on 4 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.