Contrasting of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) and Its Peers

As Processed & Packaged Goods company, McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of McCormick & Company Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand McCormick & Company Incorporated has 0.07% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has McCormick & Company Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.10% 6.70% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares McCormick & Company Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated N/A 154 31.10 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

McCormick & Company Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.44 2.11 2.33

McCormick & Company Incorporated currently has an average price target of $147.67, suggesting a potential downside of -4.54%. As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of 0.44%. Given McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McCormick & Company Incorporated is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of McCormick & Company Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.4. Competitively, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s peers have 2.19 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

McCormick & Company Incorporated is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.18. Competitively, McCormick & Company Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

McCormick & Company Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors McCormick & Company Incorporated’s competitors beat McCormick & Company Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.