Contrasting of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Since McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCormick & Company Incorporated 154 3.89 N/A 5.10 31.10 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.25 N/A 0.04 115.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to McCormick & Company Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. McCormick & Company Incorporated is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of McCormick & Company Incorporated and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCormick & Company Incorporated 0.00% 21.1% 6.7% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

McCormick & Company Incorporated has a beta of 0.18 and its 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McCormick & Company Incorporated is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McCormick & Company Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

McCormick & Company Incorporated and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McCormick & Company Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

McCormick & Company Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -8.39% and an $147.67 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is $8, which is potential 99.50% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Coffee Holding Co. Inc. appears more favorable than McCormick & Company Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

McCormick & Company Incorporated and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 34.5%. Insiders held 0.07% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.5% of Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McCormick & Company Incorporated -0.18% 1.82% 3.97% 29.29% 35.88% 13.86% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45%

For the past year McCormick & Company Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Summary

McCormick & Company Incorporated beats Coffee Holding Co. Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts. This segment markets its products under the McCormick, LawryÂ’s, Club House, Gourmet Garden, OLD BAY brands in the Americas; Ducros, Schwartz, Kamis, and Drogheria & Alimentari, and VahinÃ© brand names in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; McCormick and DaQiao brands in China; and McCormick, Aeroplane, and Gourmet Garden brand names in Australia, as well as markets regional and ethnic brands, such as ZatarainÂ’s, Stubb's, Thai Kitchen, and Simply Asia. It also supplies its products under the private labels. This segment serves retailers comprising grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce retailers directly and indirectly through distributors or wholesalers. The Industrial segment offers seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors to multinational food manufacturers and foodservice customers. It serves foodservice customers directly and indirectly through distributors. McCormick & Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is based in Sparks, Maryland.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.