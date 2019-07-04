Contrasting of MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Both MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) and M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.86 N/A 0.38 25.77 M&T Bank Corporation 163 3.93 N/A 13.95 11.57

In table 1 we can see MBT Financial Corp. and M&T Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. M&T Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. MBT Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than M&T Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MBT Financial Corp. and M&T Bank Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.2% 1% M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MBT Financial Corp. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Competitively, M&T Bank Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MBT Financial Corp. and M&T Bank Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 M&T Bank Corporation 0 6 1 2.14

Competitively the consensus target price of M&T Bank Corporation is $176.5, which is potential 2.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MBT Financial Corp. and M&T Bank Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 83.2%. 3.6% are MBT Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. -4.23% -7.24% -10.31% -13.65% -3.56% 4.73% M&T Bank Corporation -3.52% -1.47% -5.46% -3.24% -12.48% 12.7%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than M&T Bank Corporation.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats MBT Financial Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.