Contrasting of MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) and Its Peers

MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of MBT Financial Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MBT Financial Corp. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has MBT Financial Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.20% 1.00% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing MBT Financial Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial Corp. N/A 10 25.77 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

MBT Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio MBT Financial Corp. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for MBT Financial Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MBT Financial Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBT Financial Corp. -4.23% -7.24% -10.31% -13.65% -3.56% 4.73% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year MBT Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

MBT Financial Corp. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, MBT Financial Corp.’s rivals are 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

MBT Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MBT Financial Corp.’s competitors beat MBT Financial Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.