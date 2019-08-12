Contrasting of MBIA Inc. (MBI) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA Inc. 10 3.36 N/A -2.42 0.00 Chubb Limited 142 2.22 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MBIA Inc. and Chubb Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

MBIA Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.3. From a competition point of view, Chubb Limited has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MBIA Inc. and Chubb Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Chubb Limited on the other hand boasts of a $157.38 average target price and a -1.40% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.7% of MBIA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Chubb Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year MBIA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chubb Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Chubb Limited beats MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.