Contrasting of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) and Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Since Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) and Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) are part of the Metal Fabrication industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 13 0.00 6.12M 0.81 16.24 Valmont Industries Inc. 137 1.61 21.13M 4.15 33.14

Demonstrates Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Valmont Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering Company Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valmont Industries Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 47,331,786.54% 0% 0% Valmont Industries Inc. 15,434,623.81% 8.8% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Valmont Industries Inc. has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Valmont Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. and Valmont Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.2% and 85%. Insiders held 0.5% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Valmont Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04% Valmont Industries Inc. -1.11% 7.09% 3.86% 7.65% 0.07% 24.02%

For the past year Mayville Engineering Company Inc. had bearish trend while Valmont Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Valmont Industries Inc. beats Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Energy and Mining segment manufactures industrial access systems; grinding media used in mining operations; and steel structures for use in wind energy and utility transmission applications. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. It serves state and federal governments, contractors, utility and telecommunications companies, manufacturers of commercial lighting fixtures, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sectors. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.