Contrasting of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Both MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.84 N/A 3.65 19.53 Vectrus Inc. 33 0.37 N/A 3.01 12.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MAXIMUS Inc. and Vectrus Inc. Vectrus Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. MAXIMUS Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

MAXIMUS Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vectrus Inc.’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 89.2% of Vectrus Inc. shares. 0.7% are MAXIMUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Vectrus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. has weaker performance than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Vectrus Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.