Contrasting of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

As Business Services companies, MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 73 1.81 N/A 3.65 20.15 TransUnion 71 6.30 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 demonstrates MAXIMUS Inc. and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransUnion seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to MAXIMUS Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. MAXIMUS Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of TransUnion, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of MAXIMUS Inc. and TransUnion.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

MAXIMUS Inc. has a beta of 0.88 and its 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TransUnion’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival TransUnion is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. MAXIMUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TransUnion.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MAXIMUS Inc. and TransUnion are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

MAXIMUS Inc.’s upside potential is 4.78% at a $80 average price target. On the other hand, TransUnion’s potential upside is 0.67% and its average price target is $84.33. The information presented earlier suggests that MAXIMUS Inc. looks more robust than TransUnion as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 0% of TransUnion shares. MAXIMUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TransUnion.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats TransUnion on 8 of the 12 factors.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.