Contrasting of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and Its Competitors

We are comparing MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MAXIMUS Inc. has 97.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.30% 14.40% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. N/A 73 20.15 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

MAXIMUS Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio MAXIMUS Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.11 2.64

MAXIMUS Inc. currently has an average price target of $80, suggesting a potential downside of -1.73%. The competitors have a potential upside of 94.87%. MAXIMUS Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MAXIMUS Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, MAXIMUS Inc.’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAXIMUS Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

MAXIMUS Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. In other hand, MAXIMUS Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MAXIMUS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors MAXIMUS Inc.’s competitors beat MAXIMUS Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.