Contrasting of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

This is a contrast between MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 72 1.86 N/A 3.65 19.53 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.18 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates MAXIMUS Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MAXIMUS Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5%

Volatility & Risk

MAXIMUS Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. InnerWorkings Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MAXIMUS Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. MAXIMUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 80.6% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of InnerWorkings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49% InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc. was more bullish than InnerWorkings Inc.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.