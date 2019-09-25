Contrasting of MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Since MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) and Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS Inc. 74 1.84 N/A 3.65 20.15 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 152 3.02 N/A 4.63 33.67

Table 1 demonstrates MAXIMUS Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Euronet Worldwide Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MAXIMUS Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. MAXIMUS Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MAXIMUS Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4% Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

MAXIMUS Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.88. Competitively, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MAXIMUS Inc. and Euronet Worldwide Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Euronet Worldwide Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MAXIMUS Inc. has an average target price of $80, and a 2.85% upside potential. Euronet Worldwide Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $194.5 consensus target price and a 33.16% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Euronet Worldwide Inc. appears more favorable than MAXIMUS Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.2% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares and 0% of Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94% Euronet Worldwide Inc. -0.97% -6.9% 4.11% 34.92% 70.99% 52.29%

For the past year MAXIMUS Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Euronet Worldwide Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Euronet Worldwide Inc. beats MAXIMUS Inc.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. This segment also offers ATM and POS dynamic currency conversion, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, and foreign remittance payout services; and integrated EFT software solutions for electronic payments and transaction delivery systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 33,973ATMs; and approximately 163,000POS terminals. The epay segment engages in the electronic distribution and processing of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provision of collection services for payment products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operated a network of approximately 661,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment provides consumer-to-consumer, and account-to-account money transfer services; customers bill payment services; payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards; check cashing services for various issued checks; foreign currency exchange and mobile top-up services; and cash management and foreign currency risk management services. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.