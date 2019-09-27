Contrasting of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Both Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Inc. 8 1.25 59.08M -23.01 0.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.54M -0.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Maxar Technologies Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Maxar Technologies Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Inc. 770,273,794.00% 0% 0% Westell Technologies Inc. 664,623,101.57% -23.5% -20.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.59 beta indicates that Maxar Technologies Inc. is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Westell Technologies Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Maxar Technologies Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Westell Technologies Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Westell Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Maxar Technologies Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 54.44% upside potential and an average price target of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Maxar Technologies Inc. and Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 17.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Summary

Maxar Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.