Contrasting of Matson Inc. (MATX) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Both Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.68 N/A 2.56 15.98 GasLog Partners LP 22 2.57 N/A 1.91 11.28

Table 1 highlights Matson Inc. and GasLog Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GasLog Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Matson Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Matson Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Matson Inc. and GasLog Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% GasLog Partners LP 0.00% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Matson Inc. has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Matson Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, GasLog Partners LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Matson Inc. and GasLog Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 GasLog Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00

Matson Inc. has a 13.41% upside potential and an average target price of $40.5. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $22.33 consensus target price and a 19.73% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that GasLog Partners LP seems more appealing than Matson Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares and 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP shares. 2% are Matson Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, GasLog Partners LP has 27.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Matson Inc. has stronger performance than GasLog Partners LP

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Matson Inc. beats GasLog Partners LP.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.