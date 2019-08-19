Contrasting of Matson Inc. (MATX) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

As Shipping companies, Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson Inc. 37 0.69 N/A 2.56 15.98 Frontline Ltd. 7 1.50 N/A 0.26 27.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Frontline Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Matson Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Matson Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Matson Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. In other hand, Frontline Ltd. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Matson Inc. and Frontline Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Frontline Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Matson Inc. has a consensus target price of $40.5, and a 12.56% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Matson Inc. and Frontline Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.5% and 21.1%. Matson Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76% Frontline Ltd. -9.35% -9.12% -8.56% 38.01% 45.08% 33.27%

For the past year Matson Inc. has weaker performance than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Frontline Ltd.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.