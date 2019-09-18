Contrasting of Matrix Service Company (MTRX) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

This is a contrast between Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 20 0.35 N/A 0.02 798.70 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -80.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Matrix Service Company and SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5%

Volatility & Risk

Matrix Service Company has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matrix Service Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Matrix Service Company shares and 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. Matrix Service Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -0.11% -9.86% -6.13% -14.56% -6.75% 2.4% SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8%

For the past year Matrix Service Company’s stock price has smaller growth than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Matrix Service Company beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.