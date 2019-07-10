Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Since Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1370.16 N/A -0.15 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.1 and it happens to be 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.46 beta is the reason why it is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $21.83, which is potential 157.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.