Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1241.22 N/A -0.15 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.73 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sesen Bio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.65 beta which makes it 35.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.