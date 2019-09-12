Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1211.56
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.66
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
