Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1211.56 N/A -0.15 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.66 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.