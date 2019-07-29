Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1195.03
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|91.25
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-767.8%
|-96.9%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 13.72% respectively. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|-11.95%
|-12.79%
|-13.61%
|-17.5%
|69.67%
|53.9%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
