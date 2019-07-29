Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1195.03 N/A -0.15 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 91.25 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 13.72% respectively. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.