Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1418.56 N/A -0.15 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 42 2.84 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.1 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 5.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.