Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1162.23 N/A -0.15 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -7.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Table 2 has Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

A 2.1 beta means Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. is 367.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 4.67 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 4.7 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional investors owned 14.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aytu BioScience Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Aytu BioScience Inc. beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.