Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00

Demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,590,433,482.81% -157.2% -59.6% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70%

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 69.9%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.