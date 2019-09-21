Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1095.33 N/A -0.15 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Risk and Volatility

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.73 and its 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 133.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 41.7%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.