Contrasting of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1140.50 N/A -0.15 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.73 beta indicates that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 32.2% respectively. 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.